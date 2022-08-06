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Forever is a long, long time.
And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.
Yes, forever he delivered me from sin.
And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.
There was a time I looked most ev'rywhere.
I tried so hard to find someone who'd care.
Ev'rytime I thought I'd found a friend who'd last,
Once again I'd find my dreams were made of glass.
Yes, forever is a long, long time.
And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.
Now forever of his peace there'll be no end.
And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.
One day I knew that I could stand no more.
Suddenly, I heard Him knock at my door.
When I opened up and let my Jesus in,
I knew that now I'd found a true and trusted friend.
Yes, forever is a long, long time.
And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.
Now forever of his peace there'll be no end.
And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.