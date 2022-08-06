Forever is a long, long time.

And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.

Yes, forever he delivered me from sin.

And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.

There was a time I looked most ev'rywhere.

I tried so hard to find someone who'd care.

Ev'rytime I thought I'd found a friend who'd last,

Once again I'd find my dreams were made of glass.

Yes, forever is a long, long time.

And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.

Now forever of his peace there'll be no end.

And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.

One day I knew that I could stand no more.

Suddenly, I heard Him knock at my door.

When I opened up and let my Jesus in,

I knew that now I'd found a true and trusted friend.

Yes, forever is a long, long time.

And forever Jesus is a friend of mine.

Now forever of his peace there'll be no end.

And forever Jesus Christ is my friend.