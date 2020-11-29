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The Messages we Listen to Over + Over Programs our Minds -- for Good or for Bad
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35 views • November 29, 2020
What we listen to, the message that we repeatedly have on playback, helps to program our mind, and can be used for the positive or the negative. In this case, listening to Jocko Willink, and David Goggins, helped to get me to take action when I was feeling lazy, as I heard their sentiments of grinding out every day echoing in my mind.
This is why what we listen to, how we program our minds, is so so important.
Here is a link to the video that I have watched/ listened to 100 + times that made the Difference in terms of me taking action, versus being lazy and waiting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiMVoXr5uFE (Jocko Willink and David Goggins)
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
This is why what we listen to, how we program our minds, is so so important.
Here is a link to the video that I have watched/ listened to 100 + times that made the Difference in terms of me taking action, versus being lazy and waiting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiMVoXr5uFE (Jocko Willink and David Goggins)
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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