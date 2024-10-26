2024 10 26 Soil Detox Update: I'm starting another test

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm going to clean up pure shit-soil from San Juan's public sewage system... how fun
Yes I’m doing another test of the Minerals & Microbes to see just how much they can clean up. I’m putting this experiment in a big planter this time so it’s mobile if I have to move again.
For those of you waiting for the pre-sales I promise you we are working on it. I plan to have a link for you by the Black Friday mess week. I won’t be offended if you wait until Saturday in protest of the gross materialism of the holiday.
