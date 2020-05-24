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Understanding the Times - Is This the Mark of the Beast?
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75 views • May 24, 2020
Information presented covers current events now unfolding that involve COVID-19, vaccinations, 5G and how they seem to be inter-connected to the end-time Mark of the Beast events. If you don't have their Mark, you won't be allowed to participate in commerce, e.g., work, bank, make purchases, travel; and / or, leave your homes. The plan is to track your every move and your body's functions as they interface with the microwave frequencies emitted from the 5G towers and transmitted through your body and then reported to their surveillance grid which is controlled by the machines as your body becomes the driving force of their 5G networks. .
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