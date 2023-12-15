Latest Banned Mini-Documentary: ‘The War on Ivermectin’ By Mikki Willis with Dr. Pierre Kory

(Dec 11, 2023) Dr. Pierre Kory: “Acclaimed filmmaker Mikki Willis documented the disinformation campaign that discredited ivermectin around the world. Now updated and rebranded, the movie exposes their wicked tactics.”
Dr. Pierre Kory's substack: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/the-new-short-film-called-the-war
Dr. Pierre Kory's book: "War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic": https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic-ebook/dp/B09T4K2YTV
