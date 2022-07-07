Do you know of a good trampoline brand?

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Hoping someone might have tricks or ideas to keep the trampoline going. My daughter is autistic and spends no less than 10hrs a day In her trampoline, they are just not made for that kind of use, we buy a new one every 3 to 4 mos, my husband sews the rings everyday now. We need something made better, maybe you know of a good brand?