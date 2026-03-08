Stout Sunday: Boulevard Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout 5.0/5*

Another stellar brew from Boulevard Brewing.

Running 12.2 for the ABV. The SRM is a pitch black 99 and the IBUs are negligible due to the bourbon barrel aging but I'd guess 10.

Absolutely delicious.

