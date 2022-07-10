Kari Lake will declare BORDER INVASION on 1st day in office as Governor of Arizona

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kari Lake on the border crisis: "On day one within a second or two of taking my hand off the Bible, and taking the oath of office, we're going to issue a Declaration of Invasion."
(July 9, 2022) Full interview: https://rumble.com/v1blr7d-live-with-kari-lake-on-border-invasion-roasting-bret-baier-and-cnn-and-indi.html
The Benny Show: https://www.bennyjohnson.com/thebennyshow
Kari Lake: https://www.karilake.com/