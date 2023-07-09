Create New Account
Laurence Easeman: These Aren't the Droids You're Looking For
Geopolitics & Empire
Laurence Easeman discusses red pills, black pills, sovereignty, and solutions to navigate the dystopian hellscape we find ourselves in. He believes all roads lead to the banks, the moneyed powers are running the show. We discuss debanking, social credit, and the algorithm ghetto. What we're seeing in France could be a smokescreen to bring in further totalitarian control. We also talk Ukraine, BRICS, multipolarity, and woke transgenderism. We discuss solutions and how exercising personal sovereignty is key.


Websites

Laurence Easeman https://www.laurenceeaseman.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO


About Laurence Easeman

Laurence Easeman is a podcaster, filmmaker and freedom coach. He is the host of EyesWideOpen on YouTube, and founder of the Sovereign Mindset coaching programme.


Keywords
freedompreppingnew world orderwokeukrainetransgendersovereigntytechnocracydystopiabricsgreat resetmultipolarity

