Trump’s Lawsuit Against Tech Giants Will Prove That This Censorship Is Unlawful, It’s Unconstitutional, and It’s Completely unAmerican

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01/14/2022 Katie Sullivan, Senior Advisor for the constitutional litigation partnership at AFPI and former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General under President Trump, responded to Twitter’s motion to dismiss and consolidate the Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube cases. Censorship of Big Tech is unlawful, unconstitutional, and completely unAmerican. It goes against the right that we have as an American citizen and our understanding of the First Amendment.