© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rise Up NH 12.20.21 - More Lies Revealed
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • December 20, 2021
In today's community conversation, we cover a wide swath of topics related to the vaccine, the ongoing COVID psyop, suppression of treatments, flu vs COVID, etc.
Links
Dr. Martin’s Document: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aq8aFLg55eqxg6gC4U8wFNuoaDdlYw?e=yBpf9h
Mercola: Unintended Consequences of mRNA Shots: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/20/unintended-consequences-of-mrna-vaccines.aspx
https://www.newsmax.com/us/newyork-covid19-statesenate/2021/12/19/id/1049294/
The NY legislation is most alarming to me. The article I read: https://ground.news/article/new-york-legislation-provides-for-indefinite-detention-of-unvaccinated-at-governors-whim
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/ceos-of-two-major-airlines-question
https://jpands.org/vol26no4/hatfill.pdf
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-12-17-hospital-allows-use-of-ivermectin-covid-patient.html
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/immunomodulators/fluvoxamine/
Merck Pill - Mercola article: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aq8aFLg55eqxg6dxlOeTPGfCKR9CSQ?e=erysld
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/01/do-mask-mandates-violate-15-u-s-c-§-41-or-is-it-just-the-vaccines
https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Economic-Hit-John-Perkins/dp/0452287081
Read here free: https://ia803009.us.archive.org/34/items/JohnPerkinsConfessionsOfAnEconomicHitMan2004/John%20Perkins%20-%20Confessions%20of%20an%20economic%20hit%20man%20-%202004.pdf
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/theres-something-antigenic-in-denmark
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
Links
Dr. Martin’s Document: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aq8aFLg55eqxg6gC4U8wFNuoaDdlYw?e=yBpf9h
Mercola: Unintended Consequences of mRNA Shots: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/20/unintended-consequences-of-mrna-vaccines.aspx
https://www.newsmax.com/us/newyork-covid19-statesenate/2021/12/19/id/1049294/
The NY legislation is most alarming to me. The article I read: https://ground.news/article/new-york-legislation-provides-for-indefinite-detention-of-unvaccinated-at-governors-whim
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/ceos-of-two-major-airlines-question
https://jpands.org/vol26no4/hatfill.pdf
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-12-17-hospital-allows-use-of-ivermectin-covid-patient.html
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/immunomodulators/fluvoxamine/
Merck Pill - Mercola article: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aq8aFLg55eqxg6dxlOeTPGfCKR9CSQ?e=erysld
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/01/do-mask-mandates-violate-15-u-s-c-§-41-or-is-it-just-the-vaccines
https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Economic-Hit-John-Perkins/dp/0452287081
Read here free: https://ia803009.us.archive.org/34/items/JohnPerkinsConfessionsOfAnEconomicHitMan2004/John%20Perkins%20-%20Confessions%20of%20an%20economic%20hit%20man%20-%202004.pdf
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/theres-something-antigenic-in-denmark
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.