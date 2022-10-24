“The remnant army of Christ will triumph and bring, in its trail, billions of souls, which it will present before the Throne of God.

What a blessing you have been given. Those amongst you, who will lead and help my Son’s Crusade Prayers Groups, are saving billions of souls. These prayers are like no other, as they have been given to humanity as a Gift, with special Graces attached to them.

Unbeknownst to you, the souls you help to save are thirty fold more, when you say these prayers. They enable you to comfort the Heart of my Son by increasing and strengthening in numbers the souls, which He needs in order to fulfil His Plan of Salvation.” (Jan 31,2013)

--------------

I wish that My army recite this Crusade Prayer, for the Victory of the Remnant Church.

“Jesus, King and Saviour of the world, to You do we pledge our honour, our loyalty and deeds, to proclaim Your Glory to all.

Help us to gain the strength, and the confidence, to stand up and declare the Truth at all times.

Never allow us to falter or delay in our march towards victory, and in our plan to save souls.

We pledge our surrender, our hearts, and all that we possess, so that we are free of obstacles, as we continue the thorny road towards the Gates of the New Paradise.

We love You, dearest Jesus, our beloved Saviour and Redeemer.

We unite ourselves in body, mind and spirit within Your Sacred Heart.

Pour over us Your Grace of Protection.

Cover us with Your Precious Blood, so that we will be filled with courage and love, to stand up and declare the Truth of Your New Kingdom. Amen.”

I ask you, dear followers of Mine, to gather, grow and spread My Holy Word to every nation. I ask that you focus on Me, always, and work with Me towards the final victory of salvation.

Your Jesus

---

You are Powerful Prayer Warriors in a Globalist War Against Humanity

[When you defeat God's enemies - AND YOU WILL - there will be a noble and Great Transformation that will sweep across the face of the Earth]

