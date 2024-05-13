Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 11-12
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Yes, I know very well that the Russian Ministry of Defense officially stated that the strike on Belgrade, on the apartment building at 55-a Shchorsa Street, was carried out with Tochka-U missiles. But, according to my information, they used a slightly different nomenclature of ammunition»
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.