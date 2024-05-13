Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 11-12

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«Yes, I know very well that the Russian Ministry of Defense officially stated that the strike on Belgrade, on the apartment building at 55-a Shchorsa Street, was carried out with Tochka-U missiles. But, according to my information, they used a slightly different nomenclature of ammunition»