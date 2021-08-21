Shocking case of neurological COVID caused by graphene in vaccine leaves man in vegetative state

ORWELL CITY - August 20, 2021



As if it were composed of fortune tellers with crystal balls, the globalist media have been announcing for some time that a 'brain tsunami' is coming. This is the so-called neurological COVID.



Dr. José Luis Sevillano and biostatistician Ricardo Delgado have been raising awareness that this brain tsunami is a consequence of violently introducing graphene oxide into the body, as is being done with so-called vaccines.



Graphene oxide travels from the inoculation point, in the case of injection, to the brain. Or from the respiratory tract to the same destination, passing first through the olfactory nerves.



When it crosses the blood-brain barrier, graphene oxide begins to wreak havoc at the neural level due to the excitation it undergoes by external electromagnetic fields.



In program 110, Ricardo Delgado referred to Danny Hubbard's case, an elderly man who was inoculated with Pfizer. Danny has presented serious neurological problems that left him in a vegetative state. These damages are mainly caused by graphene oxide.



Above, Orwell City offers the moment with the analysis of the biostatistician and director of La Quinta Columna.