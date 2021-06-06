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Interview with Lisa Longnecker - Marin County needs our help!
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41 views • June 06, 2021
Jun 4, 2021
URGENT call for ALL HANDS ON DECK! Join fellow healthy Americans along with Lisa Longnecker in Marin County for Congressman Jared Huffman's in-person townhall from 4:30pm - 5:30pm. The meeting will be held at the San Rafael Community Center, 618 B Street, San Rafael, CA.
Lisa has plans for a protest with at least 1,000 people, against the Congressman's requirement that only vaccinated people can attend.
THIS IS DISCRIMINATION AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL!!!
Connect with Lisa at [email protected].
URGENT call for ALL HANDS ON DECK! Join fellow healthy Americans along with Lisa Longnecker in Marin County for Congressman Jared Huffman's in-person townhall from 4:30pm - 5:30pm. The meeting will be held at the San Rafael Community Center, 618 B Street, San Rafael, CA.
Lisa has plans for a protest with at least 1,000 people, against the Congressman's requirement that only vaccinated people can attend.
THIS IS DISCRIMINATION AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL!!!
Connect with Lisa at [email protected].
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