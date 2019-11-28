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Black White & Read All Over - I'm an Aunt!
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1 view • November 28, 2019
S6 E297 "I'm an Aunt!"
It's Wednesday and we're thankful for new comic books! And other things, but NEW BOOKS! Half way through this Holiday week and the shop is cruising along, headed for Black Friday. We have a lot to do to get prepared and, unfortunately, Ryan has fallen a bit under the weather, as Victor likes to so-delicately put it. That's okay, there is still a job to be done as the new books for the week have all been unpacked and prepped for the shelves.
Lining up to receive this week's Honorable Mentions:
The Misplaced, Chapter 1 from Source Point Press (04:08)
Action Comics #1017 from DC Comics (05:25)
John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 from DC Comics (06:33)
Avengers #27 from Marvel Comics (08:21)
Basketful of Heads #2 from DC Comics (10:32)
Dark Red #8 from Aftershock Comics (11:47)
Moving on to the Acrylic, you best books this week are:
Touching Evil #1 from Source Point Press (14:02)
Venom #20 from Marvel Comics (16:48)
Killadelphia #1 from Image Comics (22:50)
Space Riders #1 from Black Mask (26:20)
The Trouble With Love is on Kickstarter! Check out the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ttwl/the-trouble-w-love-the-affinity-saga-part-one
Black White & Read All Over shirts are now available! Get your shirt exclusively here: https://geeking.sellmytees.com/store/product/the-talking-heads
Black White and Read All Over is a weekly preview / review show highlighting a selection of new comic book titles hitting stores this week. The show is hosted by Victor Dandridge, Jr. and Ryan Seymore.
Victor Dandridge, Jr. is President and EIC of Vantage: InHouse Productions and Ryan Seymore is the owner and operator of Comic Town in Columbus, Ohio.
Subscribe to Black White & Read All Over on the official Comic Town YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/ComicTownTV
Support the show on Patreon for extra features:
http://www.patreon.com/BWRA
Both guys can be found on Twitter:
Victor (@VantageInHouse)
Ryan (@irishry39)
The opinions expressed on the show are those of the hosts and not necessarily those of the producers or partners.
It's Wednesday and we're thankful for new comic books! And other things, but NEW BOOKS! Half way through this Holiday week and the shop is cruising along, headed for Black Friday. We have a lot to do to get prepared and, unfortunately, Ryan has fallen a bit under the weather, as Victor likes to so-delicately put it. That's okay, there is still a job to be done as the new books for the week have all been unpacked and prepped for the shelves.
Lining up to receive this week's Honorable Mentions:
The Misplaced, Chapter 1 from Source Point Press (04:08)
Action Comics #1017 from DC Comics (05:25)
John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 from DC Comics (06:33)
Avengers #27 from Marvel Comics (08:21)
Basketful of Heads #2 from DC Comics (10:32)
Dark Red #8 from Aftershock Comics (11:47)
Moving on to the Acrylic, you best books this week are:
Touching Evil #1 from Source Point Press (14:02)
Venom #20 from Marvel Comics (16:48)
Killadelphia #1 from Image Comics (22:50)
Space Riders #1 from Black Mask (26:20)
The Trouble With Love is on Kickstarter! Check out the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ttwl/the-trouble-w-love-the-affinity-saga-part-one
Black White & Read All Over shirts are now available! Get your shirt exclusively here: https://geeking.sellmytees.com/store/product/the-talking-heads
Black White and Read All Over is a weekly preview / review show highlighting a selection of new comic book titles hitting stores this week. The show is hosted by Victor Dandridge, Jr. and Ryan Seymore.
Victor Dandridge, Jr. is President and EIC of Vantage: InHouse Productions and Ryan Seymore is the owner and operator of Comic Town in Columbus, Ohio.
Subscribe to Black White & Read All Over on the official Comic Town YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/ComicTownTV
Support the show on Patreon for extra features:
http://www.patreon.com/BWRA
Both guys can be found on Twitter:
Victor (@VantageInHouse)
Ryan (@irishry39)
The opinions expressed on the show are those of the hosts and not necessarily those of the producers or partners.
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