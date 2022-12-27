Create New Account
Situation Update, Dec 27, 2022 - CLIMATE INSANITY: Geoengineering scheme launched to DIM the sun, POLLUTE the skies and FREEZE Earth's oceans
Health Ranger Report
Published 15 hours ago |

0:00 Intro

4:10 CLIMATE INSANITY

37:27 Good News

38:58 Mass LOOTING

39:40 Bizarre Story


- Startup called "Make Sunsets" has begun geoengineering / terraforming on Earth

- Virtue signaling corporations pay the company to POLLUTE the skies and earn "cooling credits"

- Company releases sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere to block the sun

- CEO admits he's running a "cult" rooted in climate change nonsense

- Like a comic book villain, the CEO's name is "Iseman" (Iceman)

- Goal is to lower temperatures and push Earth into new ICE AGE

- Climate cultists despise liquid water, warmth, sunlight, green plants, rainfall and oceans

- They demand frozen ice, dead rainforests, darkness, coldness and destruction of marine habitats

- Global DIMMING of the sun is the goal, MIT admits it's modeled after a catastrophic volcanic eruption

- Mt. Tambora erupted in 1815, caused worldwide famine and crop failures, a "year without summer"

- Roomba robots take pictures of homeowners on toilets, then share with people in other countries

- 10 wild predictions from Russia's Medvedev about USA civil war, EU collapse and BRICS nations

- Oblivious mainstream people don't even know what archaeology is

47:35 Predictions by Dmitry Medvedev


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


