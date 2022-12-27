Situation Update, Dec 27, 2022 - CLIMATE INSANITY: Geoengineering scheme launched to DIM the sun, POLLUTE the skies and FREEZE Earth's oceans

0:00 Intro

4:10 CLIMATE INSANITY

37:27 Good News

38:58 Mass LOOTING

39:40 Bizarre Story





- Startup called "Make Sunsets" has begun geoengineering / terraforming on Earth

- Virtue signaling corporations pay the company to POLLUTE the skies and earn "cooling credits"

- Company releases sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere to block the sun

- CEO admits he's running a "cult" rooted in climate change nonsense

- Like a comic book villain, the CEO's name is "Iseman" (Iceman)

- Goal is to lower temperatures and push Earth into new ICE AGE

- Climate cultists despise liquid water, warmth, sunlight, green plants, rainfall and oceans

- They demand frozen ice, dead rainforests, darkness, coldness and destruction of marine habitats

- Global DIMMING of the sun is the goal, MIT admits it's modeled after a catastrophic volcanic eruption

- Mt. Tambora erupted in 1815, caused worldwide famine and crop failures, a "year without summer"

- Roomba robots take pictures of homeowners on toilets, then share with people in other countries

- 10 wild predictions from Russia's Medvedev about USA civil war, EU collapse and BRICS nations

- Oblivious mainstream people don't even know what archaeology is

47:35 Predictions by Dmitry Medvedev





