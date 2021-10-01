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The Book Of Revelations-Chapter 05
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83 views • October 01, 2021
From Framing the World (Paul Wittenberger, Producer), This project features Pastor Steven Anderson from Faithful Word Baptist Church, that cuts through the lies and disinformation of the pre-tribulation Rapture and exposes the on-going plan of a world government and the New World Order. By the end of this series you´ll have a clear understanding of the Book Of Revelations
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