Cult Of The Medics - Chapter 3: THE NUREMBERG CODE [MIRROR]

Chapter Three explores the Nuremberg Trials, the Nuremberg Code, and individual rights. I then investigate the Jim Jones cult and compare it to current events. Discussions on BlackRock and Vanguard also featured.







This series is over 15 years of work from Truth Warrior David Whitehead who has released this project for free.





[CREDIT]

■ https://www.cultofthemedics.com/

■ https://rumble.com/v1jh0mr-cult-of-the-medics-chapter-3-the-nuremberg-code.html









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv











