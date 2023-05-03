Create New Account
Jeffrey Epstein: Was he an intelligence agency asset who precured blackmail victims?
Kim Iversen:
"Why would Chomsky believe that Jeffrey Epstein would be able to connect him with powerful players to have a potentially fruitful and productive discussion about Israel and Palestine?


What does a financial advisor for Victoria's Secret, Les Wexner, have to do with Israel and Palestine unless Jeffrey Epstein was what we all suspect: An agent of one of these intelligence agencies and precuring blackmail."


https://truthsocial.com/@PepeLivesMatter/110300602856451442 



Keywords
child traffickingnational securitypedosjeffrey epsteinghislaine maxwellcia asset

