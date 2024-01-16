Create New Account
Iran Now Involved in Middle East War, 2024 Elections Military Fears, Exorcisms on the Rise
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

Mailbag Show 1.16


IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD DEPLOYED IN YEMEN

https://www.semafor.com/article/01/15/2024/irans-revolutionary-guard-deployed-in-yemen


IRAN SAYSTHEY HAVE ATTACKED ESPIONAGE CENTERS

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-revolutionary-guards-say-they-have-attacked-espionage-centers-iraqs-erbil-2024-01-15/


U.S. CARGO SHIP HIT HOUTHI BALLISTIC MISSLE

https://justthenews.com/events/us-cargo-ship-hit-houthi-ballistic-missile-us-central-command-reports


GERMANY WAR RUSSIA SCENARIO

https://www.rt.com/news/590662-germany-war-russia-scenario/


COUNTDOWN TO WW3

https://www.infowars.com/posts/leaked-german-military-document-details-countdown-to-world-war-iii/


TRUMP MILITARY FEARS

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-military-fears-rcna129159


GLOBALIST YUVAI HARARI MAKES SURPRISING COMMENTS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/vigilant-fox-yuval-noah-harari-makes-surprising-comments/


COVID SHOT VICTIMS HAVING PSYCHOSIS PANIC ATTACKS

https://www.newstarget.com/2023-10-11-covid-vaccinated-having-psychosis-panic-attacks-hallucinations.html


GLOBAL RISE OF EXORCISM

https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/119032/global-rise-of-exorcism-apocalyptic-religious-fears


MORE ON EXORCISMS

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/11/apocalyptic-fears-of-the-end-times-spark-perfect-hotbed-for-global-rise-in-exorcisms/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


