Iran Now Involved in Middle East War, 2024 Elections Military Fears, Exorcisms on the Rise

Mailbag Show 1.16
IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD DEPLOYED IN YEMEN
https://www.semafor.com/article/01/15/2024/irans-revolutionary-guard-deployed-in-yemen
IRAN SAYSTHEY HAVE ATTACKED ESPIONAGE CENTERS
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-revolutionary-guards-say-they-have-attacked-espionage-centers-iraqs-erbil-2024-01-15/
U.S. CARGO SHIP HIT HOUTHI BALLISTIC MISSLE
https://justthenews.com/events/us-cargo-ship-hit-houthi-ballistic-missile-us-central-command-reports
GERMANY WAR RUSSIA SCENARIO
https://www.rt.com/news/590662-germany-war-russia-scenario/
COUNTDOWN TO WW3
https://www.infowars.com/posts/leaked-german-military-document-details-countdown-to-world-war-iii/
TRUMP MILITARY FEARS
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-military-fears-rcna129159
GLOBALIST YUVAI HARARI MAKES SURPRISING COMMENTS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/vigilant-fox-yuval-noah-harari-makes-surprising-comments/
COVID SHOT VICTIMS HAVING PSYCHOSIS PANIC ATTACKS
https://www.newstarget.com/2023-10-11-covid-vaccinated-having-psychosis-panic-attacks-hallucinations.html
GLOBAL RISE OF EXORCISM
https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/119032/global-rise-of-exorcism-apocalyptic-religious-fears
MORE ON EXORCISMS
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/11/apocalyptic-fears-of-the-end-times-spark-perfect-hotbed-for-global-rise-in-exorcisms/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
