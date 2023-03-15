Create New Account
CounterPunch | Floyd Brown | Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals Response
CounterPunch | Floyd Brown | Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals Response
American author, speaker and media commentator. Founder of Citizens United and The Western Journal. His new book titled “Counterpunch” is the Christian answer to Saul Ainsky’s “Rules for Radicals” - outlining a strategy for mobilization of a peaceful resistance that leads to collective action.  Issue by Issue the left chooses new markers in the sand and waits to see who will embrace their agenda and those who do not are canceled or silenced.
Website - www.westernjournal.com
Social Media: Twitter & Truth Social @floydbrown
Counterpunch Available April 4, 2023 on Amazon - https://a.co/d/4elMy0Q

