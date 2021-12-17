© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharyl Attkinsson - What is AstroTurfing and the Censorship Narrative They Don't Want the Public to Know
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 17, 2021
The German Coronavirus Investigative Team interviews 5 time Emmy Award winning Journalist, Sharyl Attkisson about What is AstroTurfing and how the narrative has turned into Smearing the dissenters or bullying those that should know better.
Everyone should be aware of the propaganda tool used by the Left and those that wish to take complete power over the masses.
CREDIT The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Sharyl Attkisson
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5?r=BcdR8h6rhZybMsnYTX2k3bmGhb3E1fEa
Everyone should be aware of the propaganda tool used by the Left and those that wish to take complete power over the masses.
CREDIT The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee and Sharyl Attkisson
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5?r=BcdR8h6rhZybMsnYTX2k3bmGhb3E1fEa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.