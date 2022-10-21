【 G -Times NEWS】Federal Debt Spirals Out of Control

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https://gnews.org/articles/481042
Summary：According to True North on October 14th, the latest report from the Parliamentary Budget Office shows that Canadians are paying a total of more than $31 billion a year in interest and various additional fees on the huge debt of the federal government