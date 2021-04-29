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HARLEY RIDE in Smokies + ROCK/BLUES, "Amazing Grace" Song with Ann M. Wolf
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10 views • April 29, 2021
She starts off her HARLEY RIDE IN THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS (CADES COVE) with an acapella version of the old hymn in an ancient chapel and then kicks into high gear with a POWERFUL, BLUES/ROCK “AMAZING GRACE”! Sung by Ann M. Wolf from her Redemption album
MORE ABOUT HARLEY RIDE THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS: Join Ann & her husband as they ride through Cades Cove, a primitive settlement, in East TN, high in the Smoky Mountains. This little homespun video starts out in an ancient church with an acapella version of Amazing Grace and then breaks into the Rock/Blues rendition from her "Redemption" album as she shares images from their ride that day, through this mountain community.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/home
For more about Great Smoky Mountain National Park https://www.nps.gov/grsm/index.htm
MORE ABOUT HARLEY RIDE THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS: Join Ann & her husband as they ride through Cades Cove, a primitive settlement, in East TN, high in the Smoky Mountains. This little homespun video starts out in an ancient church with an acapella version of Amazing Grace and then breaks into the Rock/Blues rendition from her "Redemption" album as she shares images from their ride that day, through this mountain community.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/home
For more about Great Smoky Mountain National Park https://www.nps.gov/grsm/index.htm
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