Pres Trump says son Barron likes to give political advice: ‘Dad, this is what you have to do’
Published 20 hours ago

President Donald Trump revealed Friday that his youngest son Barron likes to advise him on politics as the 18-year-old prepares to head to this summer’s Republican National Convention as a delegate from Florida.

