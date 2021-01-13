Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! . Tonight's message: AMERICA YOUR TIME OF JOSEPH IS ALMOST UP!: Hidden End-Time Parallels of Warning

Our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will teach and deliver a Noah Prophet Word of Judgment from Yeshua and analysis from His Hebraic perspective concerning the time of Joseph

1. Scriptures: Gen: 41:1-55 & Luke 1616-31

2.End-time Parallels in the historic account of the story of Joseph preceding and during the God appointed famine in Egypt

3. Understanding the importance and the weight of God's messengers during a time of impending judgment

4. Understanding the importance of obedience to God's instruction during a time of impending judgment!

5. Understanding the repercussions of disobedience during a time of impending and judgment

6. A Word of Admonition To the Pastors of This Laodecean Era Generation!

7. Understanding the 2 Apostolic offices of government that God uses primarily during a time of Judgment

8.What God expects you to do preceding a time of impending Judgment!

This warning to America and the church final call for you to obey me & PREPARE!



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