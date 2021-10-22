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TUSA - Georgia Assembly - Notice to All Military and Federal Employees
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51 views • October 22, 2021
Notice to All Military and Federal Employees
Notice of Duty to inform. Violations of public and international Law.
Rights of American Nationals of The United States of America(unincorporated)
Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal or successors and Notice to Principal is Notice to Agent or successors.
Notice of Duty to inform. Violations of public and international Law.
Rights of American Nationals of The United States of America(unincorporated)
Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal or successors and Notice to Principal is Notice to Agent or successors.
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