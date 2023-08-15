WHY NO EMERGENCY ALERT IN MAUI?

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TheHealthyAmerican, Peggy Hall
Link to entire news conference here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjlCeQMuOE
(I will continue to analyze this news conference in upcoming videos. There are a LOT of "tells" in this footage!)
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✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager, and activist.
BA in Political Science
Master's in International Law & Policy
Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine
30+ years as an educator and consultant
Exposing the hogwash and giving you the tools to fight..
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