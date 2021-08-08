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Whom Should We Be More Concerned About, the Vaccinated or the Unvaccinated?
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121 views • August 08, 2021
I discuss the risk of "vaccine breakthrough" as it relates to the possibility that this phenomenon is not a failure of the mRNA vaccines but a consequence of them. I apologize for stumbling over some of my words in the middle of the video: time for a sturdy cup of coffee! Many thanks for watching. Have a great day and a wonderful week. Doc
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