Power up your day the natural way with Matcha Coconut Energy Balls

Matcha Coconut Energy Balls





Ingredients

3/4 cup rolled oats, (60 grams)

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut, (40 grams)

1 scoop Organic Pea Protein Powder, (28 grams)

1 tbsp matcha powder, (6 grams)

1 tbsp chia seeds, (12 grams)

1/3 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, (2.67 oz)

2 tbsp honey, (42 grams)

1 tbsp Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, melted, (13 grams)









Instructions

Add oats, coconut, protein powder, and chia seeds to a food processor. Pulse until only small bits remain (doesn't need to be totally powdered).

Add remaining ingredients and pulse until combined. Transfer to a bowl and use your hands or a cookie scoop to scoop out even portions, then squeeze them in your hands and roll into 1" balls.

If desired, drizzle melted white chocolate over top or roll in additional coconut flakes.

Place in a resealable container to set up for at least 1 hour before serving.









