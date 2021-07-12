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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth - "Empire Exposed", Joachim Hagopian, 1st Edition, July 11.
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10 views • July 12, 2021
First 20 minutes of a 60 minute interview with Author and Political Researcher, Joachim Hagopian, who just completed 4 years of writing 5 Volumes on world-wide Paedophila.
Rushed to get this much out immediately - hope to have Final Edition by Weds, July 14.
Rushed to get this much out immediately - hope to have Final Edition by Weds, July 14.
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