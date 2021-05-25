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World Situation "About to Snap" & End Times Tribulation Starts Soon - JD Farag [mirrored]
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31 views • May 25, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Bible Prophecy Update – May 23rd, 2021: It's All About to Snap" posted on JDFarag.org website.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
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Bible Prophecy Update – May 23, 2021 Update Links
“NEW” MOBILE APPS/TV - https://subsplash.com/calvarychapelkaneohe/app
- Prophecy Update, February 2nd, 2020 - “Deal of the Century”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytqejlwNTh5P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, August 16th, 2020 – “Peace with Many” (The Abraham Accords)
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyODY2eDhwP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Verse-by-Verse Study through Isaiah 17, May 20th, 2021 – A Prophecy Against Damascus
https://www.jdfarag.org/sermons?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0YjdjcWZuP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, December 6th, 2020 - “The Great Setup”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytiNm4yZmg5P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, April 4th, 2021 – “Coming to a Head” (Vaccine Passport Social Credit Score Financial System)
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt2d2Y3N2s0P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, January 10th, 2021 – “Decision Time”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytzNTY3OGRuP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, January 24th, 2021 – “Decision Time 2”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3cHY2aDVtP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, August 9th, 2020 – “Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkdGd6MnZnP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Verse-by-Verse Study through 2 Thessalonians 2, June 14th, 2020 – “The Rapture Comes First” 2 Thessalonians 2:3
https://www.jdfarag.org/sermons?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt4Yjg5bjYyP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Contact us with vaccination experiences good or bad.
https://www.jdfarag.org/contact
- ABC’s Avery Label Template
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1njm1R1vdjX3vPAPFjkDtMEj5HO_cyB2l/view?usp=sharing
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
.
Bible Prophecy Update – May 23, 2021 Update Links
“NEW” MOBILE APPS/TV - https://subsplash.com/calvarychapelkaneohe/app
- Prophecy Update, February 2nd, 2020 - “Deal of the Century”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytqejlwNTh5P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, August 16th, 2020 – “Peace with Many” (The Abraham Accords)
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyODY2eDhwP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Verse-by-Verse Study through Isaiah 17, May 20th, 2021 – A Prophecy Against Damascus
https://www.jdfarag.org/sermons?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0YjdjcWZuP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, December 6th, 2020 - “The Great Setup”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytiNm4yZmg5P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, April 4th, 2021 – “Coming to a Head” (Vaccine Passport Social Credit Score Financial System)
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt2d2Y3N2s0P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, January 10th, 2021 – “Decision Time”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytzNTY3OGRuP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, January 24th, 2021 – “Decision Time 2”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3cHY2aDVtP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Prophecy Update, August 9th, 2020 – “Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof”
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkdGd6MnZnP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Verse-by-Verse Study through 2 Thessalonians 2, June 14th, 2020 – “The Rapture Comes First” 2 Thessalonians 2:3
https://www.jdfarag.org/sermons?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt4Yjg5bjYyP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
- Contact us with vaccination experiences good or bad.
https://www.jdfarag.org/contact
- ABC’s Avery Label Template
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1njm1R1vdjX3vPAPFjkDtMEj5HO_cyB2l/view?usp=sharing
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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