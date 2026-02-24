Raise your family the way God raises us. 2-20-26

Not by law and conditions, but by faith, grace and love. Galatians 2/16,”man is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ”. Ephesians 2/8, “For by grace you have been saved through faith”. Romans 6/14, “you are not under law but under grace.” Also, keep in mind no one can keep the law as Romans 3/23 states, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”. But there is a way to overcome the law as Romans 13/10 states, “love is the fulfilling of the law.” So, the way I see it with love, faith and grace in a family many problems should be able to be avoided. Have a great day.

Galatians 4/4-7, “’when the time had fully come, God sent forth his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so we might receive adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, ‘Abba! Father!’ So through God you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son then an heir.’”