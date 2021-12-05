Northumbria Police. And war criminal pc 2909

Magna Carta is a Lawful document/ Peace treaty forever



⁣It is time for the people to invoke Article 61 — The Lawful Rebellion | by Nick Ayton | Medium



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⁣Under King John’s reign, Clause 39 of Magna Carta became the foundation of the idea that a freeman could not be imprisoned without first being found guilty in a trial by his peers. This later became the idea behind the principle of “trial by jury”:



No freeman shall be taken or [and] imprisoned or disseised or exiled or in any way destroyed, nor will we go upon him nor send upon him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or [and] by the law of the land.



Clause 39 guaranteeing the right of a freeman to a trial by his peers before he could be lawfully imprisoned is one of the most famous clauses in Magna Carta, along with the right to habeas corpus (that the accused must be presented to the court in person for charges to be read and the trial to begin). It became the foundation stone of English and then American court procedure and a symbol of “the traditional rights of Englishmen.” Some radical legal theorists like Lysander Spooner believed that not only did the jury in a trial have the right to pronounce on the guilt or innocence of the accused but also could rule on the very justice of the laws under which the defendant was accused, thus making a trial by jury into a quite radical tool for restricting the power of the state.



⁣The editor McKechnie had this to say about the phrase “per judicium parium” (by the judgement of his peers): ⁣every judgment must be delivered by the accused man’s “equals.” The need for “a judgment of peers” was recognized at an early date in England. It was not originally a class privilege of the aristocracy, but a right shared by all grades of free–holders; [378] whatever their rank, they could not be tried by their inferiors. In this respect English custom did not differ from the procedure prescribed by feudal usage on the Continent of Europe. Two applications of this general principle had, however, special interest for the framers of Magna Carta: the “peers” of a Crown tenant were his fellow Crown tenants, who would normally deliver judgment in the Curia Regis; while the “peers” of the tenant of a mesne lord were the other suitors of the Court Baron of the manor. In either case, judgments were given per pares curiae. John, resorting wholesale to practices used sparingly in earlier reigns, had set these rules at defiance. His political and personal enemies were exiled, or deprived of their estates, by the judgment of a tribunal composed entirely of Crown nominees. Magna Carta promised a return to the ancient practice.

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⁣I have been arrested many times by the Police put in mental hospitals twice against my will , while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!



Police come around steal all electronics (11 MONTHS LATER MY PROPERTY STILL HAS NOT BEEN RETURNED) say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. Ie I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I also showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA.



There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)



⁣While I was in custody, ⁣Police pc 2909 also wiped photographic data from 9 sd 64 gig cards evidence video and photographic of low fly breaching aircraft all SD cards now are blank. The airport police covering up crimes committed against myself.



Police said I had been sending malicious communications. I said to my Solicitor while under the section ask the police for evidence of me sending MC?

My instructions to solicitor were:

Ask Northumbria police for a stack

path of information an ip address for the so called malicious emails. They the Police could not prove it was me or could even be me who sent Malicious communications next day was released from the asylum after 14 days. I was informed just prior to being released by Consultant Gee in the Shore drift hospital that the Police were not taking any further action myself. re malicious communications.



(It was not possible for me the even phone my family the police had stolen my cell phone, and it was not until after 13 days in the hospital I was able to talk to solicitor. No one knew where I was my mother put in a missing persons. Police smash in my door looking for me at my home trash the place, then maliciously switch heating on to maximum ) When I eventually arrived home the house temperature was 40c and my house plants had died from extreme heat exposure.