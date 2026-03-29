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7 Days and the Polish Army Vanished: My Escape from the Fall of Warsaw as the Germans Invade
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In this emotional episode, I share my dramatic journey from finishing high school in Radom to studying at the University of Warsaw, meeting my future wife, and barely surviving the first days of World War II.I was in Radom when Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939. I rushed back to Warsaw, only to endure terrifying bombings, running through streets filled with corpses for food and water. One day a shrapnel missed me by seconds — it destroyed the sofa where I had been lying moments earlier and badly wounded the maid.With the Polish army collapsing in just seven days, the government fleeing to Romania, and the Russians invading from the east, Poland was once again divided. Amid the chaos, my mother refused to let us leave for Lwów until we got married. So on November 10, 1939, we had a secret evening wedding… and the very next morning we fled by train toward Russian-occupied territory.A raw, firsthand account of love, fear, and survival in the first months of World War II in Poland.If you love real WWII stories, personal war memories, or pre-Holocaust Polish history — this is one you won’t forget.#WWIIPoland #Warsaw1939 #SecretWedding #InvasionOfPoland #SurvivingWWII #PolishHistory


Keywords
invasion of poland1939 polandbombing of warsawwarsaw 1939wwii polandpolish history 1939secret wedding wwiisurviving wwiiuniversity of warsaw 1930smeeting my wife 1937polish cavalry vs german tanksrussians invade poland 1939fleeing to
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