US Sports Basketball Feat. Michigan State vs. #1 Kansas Game Highlights

The 3 Out 2 In Kansas Offensive Playbook

If you are a coach that has a dominant post player and needs to find some new ways to get them more touches in the post while also making it difficult for the defense to help and double team them, then this is your book! The 3 Out 2 In Kansas offense is a High/Low offense that provides great spacing, which makes it extremely difficult for the defense to defend against, but it’s not just for your post players. We also teach you the shot, dump, and reverse technique that will then also lead to some easy scoring opportunities for your perimeter players.

Michigan State vs. #1 Kansas Game Highlights | 2024-25 Big 12 Men's Basketball.

