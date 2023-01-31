Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is "Q"? Is he a scam?
72 views
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published a day ago |

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about who really is the man who calls himself "Q". Is he a scam? Does he do people harm? What is his real name, and should people be careful of him?  What is his relationship to Simon Parkes?  Because the dark knows the light, but the light does not know the dark, people should be aware of any possible scammer who may take their money and run.  I hope you enjoy this show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
qsimon parkesdean mcdaniels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket