Who is "Q"? Is he a scam?

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I talk about who really is the man who calls himself "Q". Is he a scam? Does he do people harm? What is his real name, and should people be careful of him? What is his relationship to Simon Parkes? Because the dark knows the light, but the light does not know the dark, people should be aware of any possible scammer who may take their money and run. I hope you enjoy this show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com
