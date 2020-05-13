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Conspiracy Club ~ Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy, et al (May 12, 2020)
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6 views • May 13, 2020
Controversial topics include corona virus/covid 19, vaccines, JFK assassination, Paul is Dead (PID) and more.
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Her blog is at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
The Paranormal Lawyer, Michael W. Hall, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the curator of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Her blog is at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
The Paranormal Lawyer, Michael W. Hall, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the curator of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
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