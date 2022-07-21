Crazy by Seal - with lyrics and interpretation

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Crazy by Seal
In a church (human), by the face (being/soul)
He talks about the people going under (to Satan)
Only (the) child(like will) know (Matt 11:25)
A man decides after seventy years (eventually)
That what he goes there for is to unlock the door (Christ – John 10:7)
While those around him criticize and sleep
And through a fractal (gap) on a breaking wall (perception)
I see you my friend (soul), and touch your face again
Miracles will happen as we trip (stumble on)
But we’re never gonna survive, unless
We get a little crazy (do something different)
No we’re never gonna survive, unless
We are a little crazy
Crazy (insane) are the people (ego & Satan) walking through my head (thoughts)
One of them’s (Satan) got a gun (permission), to shoot (tempt) the other one (us)
And yet together they were friends at school (Heaven – before the fall)
Ohh, get it, get it, get it, get it no no (Remember? Rev. 12:7-12)
If all (including Satan) were there when we first took the pill (submitted to physical human bodies)
Then maybe, then maybe, then maybe, then maybe
Miracles (Heaven) will happen as we speak (easily)
But we’re never gonna survive (The Last Day), unless
We get a little crazy (do something different)
No we’re never gonna survive, unless
We are a little crazy
No no, never survive, unless we get a little bit
Oh darlin’
In a sky full of people, only some want to fly (New Jerusalem Rev. 3:12)
Isn’t that crazy (insane)
In a world full of people, only some want to fly
Isn’t that crazy, crazy
In a heaven of people there’s only some who want to fly
Ain’t that crazy, oh babe, oh darlin’
In a world full of people there’s only some want to fly
Isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy
Oh, But we’re never gonna survive, unless
We get a little crazy
No we’re never gonna survive, unless
We are a little crazy
But we’re never gonna survive, unless
We get a little crazy
No we’re never gonna survive, unless
We are a little crazy
No, no we’re never gonna survive, unless
We are a little bit
And then you see things
The size (Rev. 21:16) of which you’ve never known before
They’ll break it
Someday (The Last Day Sura 88), only child know
Them things
The size of which you’ve never known before someday
The key to the interpretation - 'The Way home or face The Fire' from https://Christs.net