Crazy by Seal - with lyrics and interpretation

Crazy by Seal

In a church (human), by the face (being/soul)

He talks about the people going under (to Satan)

Only (the) child(like will) know (Matt 11:25)

A man decides after seventy years (eventually)

That what he goes there for is to unlock the door (Christ – John 10:7)

While those around him criticize and sleep

And through a fractal (gap) on a breaking wall (perception)

I see you my friend (soul), and touch your face again

Miracles will happen as we trip (stumble on)

But we’re never gonna survive, unless

We get a little crazy (do something different)

No we’re never gonna survive, unless

We are a little crazy

Crazy (insane) are the people (ego & Satan) walking through my head (thoughts)

One of them’s (Satan) got a gun (permission), to shoot (tempt) the other one (us)

And yet together they were friends at school (Heaven – before the fall)

Ohh, get it, get it, get it, get it no no (Remember? Rev. 12:7-12)

If all (including Satan) were there when we first took the pill (submitted to physical human bodies)

Then maybe, then maybe, then maybe, then maybe

Miracles (Heaven) will happen as we speak (easily)

But we’re never gonna survive (The Last Day), unless

We get a little crazy (do something different)

No we’re never gonna survive, unless

We are a little crazy

No no, never survive, unless we get a little bit

Oh darlin’

In a sky full of people, only some want to fly (New Jerusalem Rev. 3:12)

Isn’t that crazy (insane)

In a world full of people, only some want to fly

Isn’t that crazy, crazy

In a heaven of people there’s only some who want to fly

Ain’t that crazy, oh babe, oh darlin’

In a world full of people there’s only some want to fly

Isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy, isn’t that crazy

Oh, But we’re never gonna survive, unless

We get a little crazy

No we’re never gonna survive, unless

We are a little crazy

But we’re never gonna survive, unless

We get a little crazy

No we’re never gonna survive, unless

We are a little crazy

No, no we’re never gonna survive, unless

We are a little bit

And then you see things

The size (Rev. 21:16) of which you’ve never known before

They’ll break it

Someday (The Last Day Sura 88), only child know

Them things

The size of which you’ve never known before someday

The key to the interpretation - 'The Way home or face The Fire' from https://Christs.net