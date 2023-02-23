Three studies. Reduced Chemicals of Concern, dioxin, furans, PCB, using ozonation and a surprise chem. Applied on my veggies for years LOL

Why? Cuz only the paranoid survive. My family of MDs, nurses, and hospital IT thought (past tense, if they have any sesnse today) that I was just a nut bar. Although one said, "Everyone thinks you're crazy, but I know you're just 15 years ahead of your time." When nieces and nephews came down with sniffles, one MD said, see uncle Bob, he's the one who knows how to c### colds', at a family gathering. Ghost-wrote the first article on Echanasia in Alive magazine under the pen-name, Stephanie Marx.. A family member MD said, "Don't tell anyone about that [Echanasia] cuz you've stopped coming to my clinic" {since you started taking it.}