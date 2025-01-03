Morning Summary as of January 3, 2025

A selection of the work of drone operators of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment against the enemy in the village of Belogorye, Zaporizhia Oblast.

The strikes are carried out by drops from Mavics, as well as various FPV drones, including the aircraft-type Molniya-2.

▪️ Overnight, 4 enemy UAVs were destroyed in the Rostov Region in the Kamensk and Ust-Donetsk districts. Earlier in the evening, three UAVs were shot down in the Millerovo and Tarasovsky districts, and two more drones were destroyed near Taganrog. 10 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region. 4 UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Oryol Region. A missile and a drone were reported shot down over the Kursk Region.

▪️ In the Kursk Region, the "North" group of forces continues to engage in fierce battles in the forest belts of the Sudzha district, as well as in the vicinity of Leonidovo, Kurilovka and Nikolayevo-Daryino. The enemy is unwilling to retreat, is launching counterattacks and is transferring reinforcements to the area. The AFU are striking with missile weapons, with impacts reported in the village of Ivanovskoye in the Rylsk district.

▪️ 50 km west of the Kupiansk and Krasnoliman directions, the enemy is beginning to prepare a circular defense of Izyum and Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. Apparently, the enemy has taken into account the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces to deprive the enemy garrisons in cities of their logistics routes and plans to contain our advance in the urban areas of these districts in the future.

▪️ In Toretsk (Dzerzhynsk), grueling heavy battles continue. Our troops are advancing north of the Central Market and attacking towards the waste heaps of mine "№10" and the "Toretsk" mine. North of the high-rise residential area, Russian troops have occupied the college building.

▪️ In the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk) direction, our troops are attacking in the area of Novovasylivka (southwest of Pokrovsk). South of the city, the Russian Armed Forces are straightening out the front line near the settlement of Zelene. To the east, they report the advance of Russian units near Vozdvyzhenka, where the important logistics hub of the Pokrovsk - Kostiantynivka highway is about 4 km away.

▪️ Northwest of Kurakhove, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking in the area of Petropavlivka. South of the city, Russian troops are moving west from Uspenovka. Gradually, AFU units are being pushed out of the industrial zone of Kurakhove, and our forces are approaching the pipe plant.





▪️ On the Zaporizhzhia Front, it became known about the actions of our advanced units in the western part of the settlement of Bilohiria (https://t.me/dva_majors/61690) in the Polohy district.

Summary compiled by: Two Majors