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🚨An important message for people who are being told they shouldn’t come to work because they are unvaxxed. Please share!
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422 views • September 13, 2021
🚨An important message for people who are being told they shouldn’t come to work because they are unvaxxed. Please share!
Summary: go to work, record the interaction, if they insist you leave, insist that they terminate you. This is important for unemployment and future litigation purposes.
I have personally seen videos of this happening. The nurse goes to work, recording the interaction. The hospital tries to intimidate her and call security— all while stepping around the “Am I terminated?” question. Don’t let them get away with it.
Summary: go to work, record the interaction, if they insist you leave, insist that they terminate you. This is important for unemployment and future litigation purposes.
I have personally seen videos of this happening. The nurse goes to work, recording the interaction. The hospital tries to intimidate her and call security— all while stepping around the “Am I terminated?” question. Don’t let them get away with it.
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