SN1401: The Poisoned Occupation, Contamination Confirmed & Globalist Directives ⚠️

[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2024/01/19/the-poisoned-occupation-contamination-confirmed-globalist-directives]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/01/19/sn1401-the-poisoned-occupation-contamination-confirmed-globalist-directives/]





With a rather unceremoniously started season of the podcast, we cover more of the same. The global elites are in Davos espousing their plans for the year and beyond. Slowly but surely we’re seeing an awakening to their creeping authoritarianism, but is it too late?





Disease X seems to be a hot button topic being discussed not only in Davos, but also worldwide. More and more evidence continues to mount against the deadly damage caused by the COVID shots, with Dr. Joseph Ladapo confirmed indeed that the shots can change your DNA. Even with all of this coming to light, Tedros of the WHO is telegraphing their finalization of a Pandemic Treaty.





As Klaus Schwab predicted, the world is indeed becoming more and more “angry”. The controlling elite's subversive tactics to rob individuals of their sovereignty, nationally and financially has far reaching implications. Now, it’s a race against which system can be built in parallel faster.





