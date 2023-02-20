How to cope with the Spiritual War when others are suffering & many dying?

Patriot brings an authentic yet researched perspective to the events taking place in America and around the world today

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 Patriot:

Telegram: https://t.me/patriotunderground2021

Rumble: https://rumble.com/patriotunderground

Support Patriot and Shop at: https://www.patriotunderground.shop/

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:

Website: https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward

Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/stevecloward

𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐒

Jorns and Associates - https://www.maxerccreditrefund.com/

Take advantage of the employee retention credit while it's still available. If your business has been affected by the pandemic Jorns will get you qualified.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟐𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 & 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

What is the Employee Retention Credit?

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) is a refundable tax credit designed to reward business owners for retaining employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Employee Retention Credit is available for businesses with up to 500 employees. It was signed into law on March 27, 2020, as part of the CARES Act. Jorns & Associates was one of the very first CPA firms to go all in to become experts on ERC to maximize the refund for every client.

Go to https://www.maxerccreditrefund.com/ now to see how much you can qualify for.

BackBone - The Easy To Use All In One Platform For Course Creators

Say goodbye to intimidating eLearning software!

We Help Course Creators Thrive With Our All-In-One Easy To Use Sales & Marketing Platform.

Whether you're experienced or just starting out, our easy-to-use platform makes it simple to create, promote, and sell your online course(s)

https://www.backbonelms.io