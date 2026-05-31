God's Great Plan for You | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are Joseph to this world. God remembers the forgotten and writes a bigger story for you—from beginnings that seem small to the abundant endings He promises (Genesis 30:23-25; Jeremiah 1:5; Job 8:7).
God's Great Plan for You
Zoe Youth Festival 2025
Prophetic Time | 27 April 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/BN3NZtbp5Rw
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/tpC5_VPUWsA
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/bR9SHk8USI8
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/myJqc9H-hs0
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/_EEnBPz6F9U
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit