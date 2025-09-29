BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tsunami of Truth: Are We Witnessing the Final Act?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
76 followers
Follow
92 views • 2 days ago

Is the world on the verge of a profound awakening, and is the establishment panicking?


Kristy Allen argues that a convergence of cosmic energy, geopolitical shifts, and long-suppressed truths is bringing the global "movie" to a close. She tackles the planned chaos in US cities, the deadly legacy of Big Pharma, and the bombshell realignment in US-Israel relations.


With President Trump calling generals home and breaking with Netanyahu, Allen examines what this means for the powerful lobbies that have shaped American policy for decades. This is a wake-up call for truth-seekers.


Keywords
big pharmapresident trumpglobal awakeningnetanyahutruth seekerskristy allencosmic energywake-up callsystemic collapsegeopolitical shiftus-israel relationsplanned chaosestablishment panicsuppressed truthgenerals recallpolicy lobbies
