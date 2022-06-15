Ep. 721 – Ohio Teachers Will Soon Be Allowed To Carry Guns In Schools

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🚨We start in Ohio, where Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has pledged to sign a bill allowing teachers to be armed in school. This follows the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where officers waited outside for nearly an hour before entering the building.
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