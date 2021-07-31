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9/11 - Dr Judy Wood Where did the Towers go - presentation 2012 (Fixed)
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379 views • July 31, 2021
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Dr Judy Wood Where did the Towers go - presentation at the Breakthrough Energy Conference 2012. Dr. Wood started to question the events of 9/11 on that same day when what she saw and heard on television was contradictory and appeared to violate the laws of physics. Since that day she has used her knowledge of engineering mechanics to prove that the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers could not have happened as the American public was told. In this presentation, Judy Wood talks about these inconsistencies and her book “Where Did the Towers Go?”
https://www.drjudywood.com/
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Dr Judy Wood Where did the Towers go - presentation at the Breakthrough Energy Conference 2012. Dr. Wood started to question the events of 9/11 on that same day when what she saw and heard on television was contradictory and appeared to violate the laws of physics. Since that day she has used her knowledge of engineering mechanics to prove that the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers could not have happened as the American public was told. In this presentation, Judy Wood talks about these inconsistencies and her book “Where Did the Towers Go?”
https://www.drjudywood.com/
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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