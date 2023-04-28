Welcome To Proverbs Club.Demand Collateral From The Pledge Of An Outsider.
Proverbs 27:13 (NIV).
13) Take the garment of one who puts up security for a stranger;
hold it in pledge if it is done for an outsider.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
When an outsider pledges for your debtor,
obtain collateral first before agreement.
This protects you from financial loss.
https://pc1.tiny.us/rxjj27m8
#take #garment #security #stranger #hold #pledge #done #outsider
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.